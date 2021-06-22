Devon Givens 6-21-2021

Jonathan Kuminga is a talented 6-foot-8 forward that most consider to be the best forward in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, Kuminga is seen as the fifth or sixth best overall player in the draft. Before getting a higher than expected pick in the lottery, the Cavaliers were a possible landing spot for Kuminga. Cleveland was expecting a pick between five to seven, but they happily ended up with the third pick. The third pick could be too high for Kuminga considering his overall prospect ranking. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers are still considering Kuminga at the third pick.