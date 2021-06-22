Panthers promote Pat Stewart to VP of Player Personnel

Cancel
The Carolina Panthers have announced the promotion of Pat Stewart to Vice President of Player Personnel along with a handful of additional moves in their front office. Stewart was one of a couple internal candidates the Panthers interviewed for their general manager position that ultimately went to Scott Fitterer. He had previously held the title of Director of Player Personnel before getting the V.P. title from the team.

