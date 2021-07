The US dollar rose against key currencies after the Fed published the latest minutes of the previous meeting. Fed officials said they were not ready to reduce the $120 billion monthly asset purchases. The minutes show members will likely intensify talks on ending these purchases in a meeting scheduled for later this month. The members also agreed that the current phase of high inflation was temporary. They also projected that they would raise interest rates from near zero by 2023. The currency will react to the latest initial jobless claims numbers scheduled for later today.