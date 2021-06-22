California Assault Weapons Ban Stands—for Now at Least

While a solution has been found, this problem is far from over…. The state of California has historically been known as the car capital of the United States, but a problem with the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 has further tarnished a declining reputation. At issue is the available 6-speed manual transmission, which the Golden State deemed non-compliant with its drive-by noise regulation, which has been the bane of many enthusiasts. Even though Porsche was able to work with the state so its California customers don’t have to get the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, this still exposes a problem which is growing not only there, but in the rest of the country.