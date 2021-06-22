Cancel
NFL

NFL world congratulates Carl Nassib on coming out as gay

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL players congratulated Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib for coming out as gay on Monday. On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced on his personal Instagram account that he was gay, making him the first active player to do so in NFL history. In addition to this announcement, Nassib revealed that he would be pledging $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a national organization that provides suicide prevention and crisis intervention services to LGBTQ youth.

FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

