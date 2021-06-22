Cancel
Public Safety

The Most Dangerous Things You Should Never Do in Parking Garages and Lots

By Tegan Watson
Cover picture for the article

When we think of car safety, we will often picture advanced safety features and careful driving. However, it is important to also consider your safety when entering and leaving your vehicle. According to FBI data from Crime Data Explorer, parking garages and lots are the third most common location of violent crimes in the United States. Here’s what you should know about the dangers of these areas, as well as tips for staying safe.

