The Most Dangerous Things You Should Never Do in Parking Garages and Lots

An annual one-week enforcement and educational blitz will include the Iowa Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement (MVE) group. Operation Safe Driver week will run nationally from Sunday, July 11 through Saturday, July 17 to bring attention to motor carrier safety issues. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and MVE focus their efforts on detecting unsafe driving behaviors by both commercial drivers and other drivers who are operating around commercial motor vehicles. The goal is to combat the number of deaths and injuries from crashes. This year they will hone in on speeding due to the increase in fatalities last year, even though road traffic was greatly decreased during the pandemic. According to the National Safety Council’s preliminary estimates, the rate of death on roads last year increased 24 percent over the previous 12-month period while miles driven dropped 13 percent. This increase is the highest estimated year-over-year jump in the last 96 years.