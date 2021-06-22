‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ Episode 2 Recap: Who Iggy Azalea and Carson Kressley Chose

Over the last few years, reboots have become more and more popular, and it looks like the trend won’t be dying down any time soon. The Celebrity Dating Game is one of the latest shows to be revived. The Celebrity Dating Game, which is co-hosted by Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel, is based on the 1960s game show, The Dating Game which aired off and on over the course of four decades. The new version of the show promises to tape into all of the good things about the original while adding modern elements that viewers are sure to love, but just how does The Celebrity Dating Game stack up against its predecessor? Keep reading to find out how the new Celebrity Dating Game compares to the original.