‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ Episode 2 Recap: Who Iggy Azalea and Carson Kressley Chose

By Rachel Hunt
 17 days ago
ABC’s reboot of The Celebrity Dating Game returned for episode 2 on June 21, 2021. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and TV personality Carson Kressley took the hot seat to each question three eligible bachelors. Zooey Deschanel guided the two celebrity contestants through several rounds of questions with their potential suitors. Meanwhile, Michael Bolton sang the praises of each celebrity with an original song about them. It’s a refreshing and welcome distraction from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

