Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Puente has the weather forecast. Tuesday will have scattered showers. Wednesday will be sunny and nice.

www.fox5ny.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Divide County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Divide by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Divide A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN DIVIDE COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grenora, or 30 miles east of Plentywood, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grenora and Hanks. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Valley County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PHILLIPS AND NORTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 242 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Opheim to near Hinsdale, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Saco, Hinsdale, Vandalia and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and a tornado. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bergen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BERGEN AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 140 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ramsey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Monsey around 150 PM EDT. Nanuet around 155 PM EDT. Pearl River around 200 PM EDT. Tappan, Norwood and Orangeburg around 205 PM EDT. Nyack and Upper Nyack around 215 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 725 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Lodgepole, or 21 miles southwest of Hettinger, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Harding and northwestern Perkins Counties. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Slope County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Slope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EASTERN SLOPE COUNTY At 513 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amidon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amidon. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOWMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Haynes to 12 miles south of Scranton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geauga THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GEAUGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kyle and Kyle North Route Housing. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Slope County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Slope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SLOPE COUNTY At 453 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Amidon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amidon. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Ralph, or 16 miles southwest of Hettinger, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lodgepole and Shadehill Reservoir. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bowman County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bowman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bowman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOWMAN AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Reeder, or 15 miles northwest of Hettinger, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Bowman and western Adams Counties, including the following locations... Bucyrus and Gascoyne. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bowman County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bowman, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bowman; Slope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOWMAN...SOUTHEASTERN SLOPE AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Amidon, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Scranton around 635 PM MDT. Reeder around 645 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bowman Haley Dam, Bucyrus, Griffin, Buffalo Springs and Gascoyne. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PHILLIPS AND NORTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 242 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles west of Opheim to near Hinsdale, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Saco, Hinsdale, Vandalia and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMS COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Ray to 16 miles southeast of Epping to 9 miles north of Watford City, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie and southeastern Williams Counties, including the following locations... White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Keene, Lewis And Clark State Park, Wheelock, Tobacco Garden Bay Recreation Area, Charlson, and Spring Brook. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bowman County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bowman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOWMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Haynes to 12 miles south of Scranton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON COUNTY At 1011 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Grindstone Butte, or 14 miles north of Philip, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Billsburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 733 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yellow Bear Canyon, or 18 miles northwest of Martin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Allen, Swett, LaCreek North Housing, Martin and Sunrise Housing. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy