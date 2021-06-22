Cancel
Yankton, SD

Letter: A Good Shepherd

By Paul and Nan Struck, Yankton
Yankton Daily Press
 17 days ago

Recently our parish found out that our pastor, Father Larry Regynski, has been reassigned to a parish in Huron. Father Larry has been the spiritual leader at Sacred Heart Parish in Yankton for several years. My wife and I have come to appreciate Father Larry’s practical and inspirational sermons. My wife and I were talking to our friends recently and we were talking about how we will miss Father Larry and his kind, caring, and humble ways. Our friend said that he believed that Father Larry has a gift for creating and delivering sermons that are relevant to what we face each day as we strive to live Christian lives. He even stated that Father Larry should publish his sermons so that others could benefit from his wisdom.

