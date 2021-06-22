Cancel
Husband married to an Australian woman confesses to having a secret wife and kids in Ghana - and speaks to her on a hidden phone while at work

A man married to an Australian woman has sensationally confessed to having a secret wife and children in a West African country on a live radio show.

A caller named Dickson made the scandalous revelation in a segment about 'double lives' on KIIS 106.5FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, admitting he never told his Aussie wife Carolyn that he was still married to the mother of his two sons in Ghana.

Dickson, who moved to Australia in 2018, said he kept the secret by having two phones, one for each wife, and only speaking to his Ghanaian wife during work hours while he is out of the house.

A caller named Dickson made the scandalous revelation in a segment about 'double lives' on KIIS 106.5FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show

Kyle seemed astonished by the admission.

'This guy has got so much love to give that he left his wife and kids in Ghana, moved to Australia for a better life, and met another woman and had a baby with her and that's his wife - he's got two wives!' he said.

Dickson said he was plagued with guilt and wanted to come clean to Carolyn, who he has a young daughter with, because he loves her.

He explained that he married his first wife when she accidentally became pregnant soon after they graduated from high school because it was socially expected of them in their predominantly Christian country.

While he 'misses every bit' of his sons in Ghana, Dickson said he doesn't feel anything for their mother and wants to be with Carolyn.

'I've had enough of this. It's a lot of work for me. I hope she will give me another chance,' he added.

After Kyle and Jackie got Carolyn on the line, Dickson started by reminding her how much he loves her and acknowledging that what he was about to say would upset her.

Kyle asked Carolyn if she was alright and she admitted she was shaking with nerves before Dickson made his confession.

'I want to tell you that I have a wife back in Ghana and two kids,' he said.

An audibly stunned Carolyn demanded to know why he hadn't been honest with her sooner, particularly given the sacred view of marriage held in many African countries.

She called Dickson selfish and said she had suspected he was hiding something but held back from going through his phone because she didn't want to be nosy.

'I had a gut feeling. You would sit in the car for hours and get up at one or two in the morning to "go and get something",' she said.

While he 'misses every bit' of his sons in Ghana, Dickson said he doesn't feel anything for their mother and wants to be with Carolyn (stock image)

While they acknowledged how difficult a position she was in, Kyle and Jackie urged Carolyn to forgive Dickson because they could see he clearly loves her.

But Carolyn was unconvinced, saying: ''I don't understand how he could do this, why was he not just honest?'

Kyle said he could understand why Dickson was scared to reveal his past and felt he shouldn't be blamed for something that happened many years ago.

'He loves you,' he added.

Dickson begged Carolyn to give him a second chance but she said she was unsure and felt embarrassed by having the news broken to her live on air.

'I don't know,' she said.

