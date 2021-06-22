Albany council to take another crack at utility fee Wednesday

Members of the Albany City Council will take up the question again Wednesday about whether to impose a city services fee to close a gap between city revenue and expenses. The ordinance, which had a first reading June 9, would apply to all developed properties within the Albany city limits, including developed properties that are on a well but are subject to city of Albany sewer or stormwater charges. It would take effect July 1 and would increase utility bills for single-family residential properties by $9 a month.