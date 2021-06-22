Writer says opposition should sit out Nicaragua elections

Journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro (Managua, 1956), director of Confidential and last recipient of the Ortega y Gasset award for journalism, he returned to Nicaragua to fulfill the job he spent his entire life performing, until he was forced to go into new exile because of the hunt for political, social or journalistic opponents –and their families– by the Government of Daniel Ortega. His sister, the presidential candidate who headed the polls, Cristiana Chamorro, is detained and isolated in her home, and a few hours after this interview, the arrest of another brother of his, Pedro Joaquín, also the son of the historic journalist who provoked the uprising against, was announced. Somoza. This Monday (5), Nicaraguan police also arrested university leaders and agricultural leaders who were at the head of the 2018 protests, which demanded the end of the Ortega regime. From his exile in Costa Rica, Carlos Fernando answers MRT by phone to say that he had to leave Nicaragua in order to continue doing journalism.