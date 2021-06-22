'Lupin' Part 3 Update: Some Questions, Potential Plots For The Gentleman Thief’s Installment

"For all of the nuanced ways that Netflix’s wildly popular Lupin addresses race and immigrant culture in Parisian society, the caper drama misses the boat with Black women," says Mekeisha Madden Toby. "It’s an omission that has caused rancor in both social and traditional media, on a global scale, from the moment the show’s magnetic and handsome star, Omar Sy, first flashed his signature smirk as Assane Diop in January’s series premiere. Those same fans were further disappointed when Lupin Season 2 kicked off in June and producers attempted to dial up its Black woman quotient by briefly adding a biracial police woman in one scene, and playing a Lizzo song in another (more on that later). Needless to say, both actions ultimately failed to move the needle, and in some ways only further underscored the dearth in representation." As for Lizzo, Toby says: "On the one hand, good for Lizzo for securing the bag as her hit song 'Cuz I Love You' played overhead as Assane and Juliette (Clotilde Hesme) romantically sped through the streets of Paris on a 'stolen' motorcycle in Season 2, Episode 3. On the other hand, one could interpret the use of the song as a big ol’ middle finger to Black women viewers who wished they were the ones on the back of that motorcycle. Lizzo even talks about getting her 'pressed hair' wet. Come on!" ALSO: Omar Sy gives an update on the fate of J'accuse.