PELLA — Walk off alert! The Pella Dutch picked up a win at home against the Oskaloosa Indians with a walk-off single by Quinn Rhamy in the bottom of the seventh to win the game, 3-2. This was a nail-bitter all the way up until the final run was scored that ended the game. A pitchers duel would ensue throughout most of the game as Jarrett Czerwinski would be on the mound for the Indians. Jason Knox would take the mound for the Dutch as they both battled all night long.