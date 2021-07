Almost all largest cryptocurrencies from the top 10 broke out of their long-drawn price corridors today—but not in the direction their holders were probably hoping. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dipped by just under 6% in the last 24 hours, dropping to about $32,650, per crypto metrics platform Nomics. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) slid down to $2,180, losing 8.25% on the day.