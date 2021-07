Jadon Sancho will make his first England start of Euro 2020 against Ukraine, with Gareth Southgate switching to a back four for the quarter-final in Rome.Sancho replaces Bukayo Saka in England's attack, while Kieran Trippier drops out of the starting line-up to make way for the returning Mason Mount.Trippier’s omission sees England switch from the back five which worked so well in Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Germany, despite Ukraine playing the same system as Joachim Low’s side. LIVE: Follow live coverage of England vs UkraineJack Grealish is named among the substitutes despite his match-winning turn at Wembley. Ben White...