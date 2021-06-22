Grand Ledge Public Schools have approved the contract for new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The contract has been approved for Grand Ledge’s new superintendent, Dr. Marcus Davenport. Davenport was hired at the end of a long search, which involved narrowing a large list of candidates, holding multiple rounds of interviews, and requesting public input. At a Special Meeting on Jan. 25, the GLPS Board of Education unanimously approved contracting with Ray & Associates to assist them in their search for the next Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools. Of all the candidates that applied, only seven made it to the first round of interviews.