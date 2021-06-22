Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge Public Schools have approved the contract for new superintendent

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The contract has been approved for Grand Ledge’s new superintendent, Dr. Marcus Davenport. Davenport was hired at the end of a long search, which involved narrowing a large list of candidates, holding multiple rounds of interviews, and requesting public input. At a Special Meeting on Jan. 25, the GLPS Board of Education unanimously approved contracting with Ray & Associates to assist them in their search for the next Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools. Of all the candidates that applied, only seven made it to the first round of interviews.

www.wilx.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Grand Ledge, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Grand Ledge, MI
Education
City
Flint, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilx#Ray Associates#Superintendent#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
Posted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52 people

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) — At least 52 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a juice factory in Bangladesh, officials said Friday. The fire started Thursday afternoon on the ground floor of a six-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, east of the capital Dhaka, Debashis Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defense said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy