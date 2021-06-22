Xbox Hires Kim Swift for Cloud Gaming Venture, Possibly Related to Kojima Project

Microsoft has finally made its xCloud game streaming service widely available across PCs, Macs and iOS devices. According to a blog post from the gaming giant, xCloud will now be widely available for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members using Windows 10 PCs, macOS computers, or iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads. On PC, you’ll be able to access it via Edge or Google Chrome, while macOS and iOS users will need to use Safari. You’ll also be able to play with Bluetooth or wired controllers for the former two operating systems, with iPhones and iPads utilizing their own touch controls or third-party controllers.