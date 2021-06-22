Xbox Hires Kim Swift for Cloud Gaming Venture, Possibly Related to Kojima Project
Today, Xbox Game Studios Publishing announced the hiring of Kim Swift, best known for her work as a developer on Portal and Left 4 Dead at Valve. Swift is being brought on to "collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud." According to Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb, one of these studios is Kojima Productions. Earlier this year, Grubb reported that Xbox was in negotiations with Hideo Kojima to produce an Xbox Series X exclusive game, though it was unclear if a deal had been struck. Apparently, Swift's hiring is part of a plan for that project in particular.comicbook.com