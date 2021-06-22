Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Hires Kim Swift for Cloud Gaming Venture, Possibly Related to Kojima Project

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Xbox Game Studios Publishing announced the hiring of Kim Swift, best known for her work as a developer on Portal and Left 4 Dead at Valve. Swift is being brought on to "collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud." According to Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb, one of these studios is Kojima Productions. Earlier this year, Grubb reported that Xbox was in negotiations with Hideo Kojima to produce an Xbox Series X exclusive game, though it was unclear if a deal had been struck. Apparently, Swift's hiring is part of a plan for that project in particular.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Cloud Gaming Venture#Kojima Project#Portal#Valve#Venture Beat#Kojima Productions#K2theswift#Xgs Publishing#Google Stadia#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Ea#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Report: Xbox is close to a deal for the next Hideo Kojima game

A new report indicates Microsoft is extremely close to a deal to publish Hideo Kojima's next game. VentureBeat indicates that Kojima and Microsoft have agreed to a letter of intent to start working together, while further details are being figured out. This game will apparently explore the use of Microsoft's...
Video GamesComicBook

Hideo Kojima's Rumored Xbox Game Potentially Reveals First Details

Reports have been circling for a couple of months now stating that Hideo Kojima, the creator behind franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, will be working in tandem with Xbox on his next project. Although no such deal between both parties has come to light in an official capacity, new details on what this potential game might look like have recently come about.
Softwaregeekwire.com

Microsoft upgrades Xbox Cloud Gaming, expands platforms to PC and iOS devices

Microsoft announced Monday that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, formerly known as Project xCloud, has officially expanded into the world of web browsers. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with Windows 10 PCs or iOS phones or tablets can use Chrome, Edge, or Safari with the official Xbox website to pull up and play a curated list of titles, including Wizards of the Coast’s brand-new game Dark Alliance.
MLBhypebeast.com

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Arrives on iOS, Mac and PC

Microsoft has finally made its xCloud game streaming service widely available across PCs, Macs and iOS devices. According to a blog post from the gaming giant, xCloud will now be widely available for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members using Windows 10 PCs, macOS computers, or iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads. On PC, you’ll be able to access it via Edge or Google Chrome, while macOS and iOS users will need to use Safari. You’ll also be able to play with Bluetooth or wired controllers for the former two operating systems, with iPhones and iPads utilizing their own touch controls or third-party controllers.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Xbox-Kojima Deal is Close to Being Signed – Rumour

Earlier this year, rumours emerged that Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions were in talks with Microsoft for developing an Xbox-exclusive title. While those rumours haven’t really gone away in the months since then, there hasn’t been much development on that front either- though that could change soon enough.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Insomniac Games is hiring for a multiplayer project

Insomniac Games has announced that it has five new job openings for a multiplayer project it is working on. The game looks like it is in the very early stages of development with the vacancies being for a Creative Director, Systems Designer, Story Lead, Art Director, and VFX Artist. Interestingly the story lead vacancy ad states one of the essential requirements is creating non-linear and episodic titles, which could point to a multiplayer game that has its own seasons similar to the likes of Apex Legends and Fortnite.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox and Hideo Kojima Have Reportedly Reached Tentative Agreement to Work on New Game

News has been circling for some time now that Hideo Kojima, who is the iconic game developer that most notably created the Metal Gear Solid franchise, will be working with Xbox Game Studios on his next project. And while neither party has confirmed that this is something that will actually be happening just yet, a new report that has emerged has now revealed that such an announcement is even closer to taking place.
SoftwareThe Next Web

Microsoft brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to PC and iOS, no invite required

Microsoft‘s Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud, has slowly been expanding its reach, starting out as an Android app and recently making its way to PCs and Apple devices via the browser. So far, PC and iOS access has been limited to a few users with invites, but that’s changing today. All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream games using practically any modern device.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Random: PlayStation Fans Start Petition to Cancel Hideo Kojima's Rumoured Xbox Game

Irate PlayStation fans have started a petition to cancel Hideo Kojima’s rumoured Xbox exclusive game, describing it as a “betrayal”. The amusing Change.org page insists that the industry veteran has been “blinded by greed” and must return to the “winning side”, after reports noted that Kojima Productions is on the cusp of signing a deal with Microsoft which would see it leverage the computing giant’s Azure servers to create a cloud-based experience.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is Now Open To All Game Pass Users On PC

PC users who want to play Xbox games through the cloud rejoice, because now you can, so long as you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Earlier this year, Microsoft started rolling out access to the cloud gaming feature of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to its members on PC. But only in a closed beta. As of today, that closed beta is no longer intact and invites to use the feature are no longer needed.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members

Microsoft has announced that starting now Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. Ultimate members can go to Xbox.com/play to start over 100 games from the Xbox Game Pass library. Additionally,...
ComputersPolygon

Xbox Cloud Gaming now available on Apple devices

Microsoft has fully opened up its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Apple iOS devices and Windows PCs via browsers, the company announced Monday. Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud, was previously available only to Android device users, though an invite-only beta period opened this year for certain Apple and Windows 10 users.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox & Kojima Reportedly Sign 'Letter Of Intent' For Upcoming Game

Update (Fri 2nd Jul, 2021 11:00 BST): Jeff Grubb has returned again with another update, this time provided in writing over at VentureBeat, where he notes that Hideo Kojima and Microsoft have signed a "letter of intent" for a new Xbox game, signifying that "both parties have agreed to a generalized deal."
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Rumor: Microsoft to publish Hideo Kojima’s new episodic game that uses the cloud

SoulsHunt, who has previously leaked STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, revealed that Microsoft plans to publish Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game. According to the leaker, Hideo Kojima’s new game will be an episodic horror game that will be using the cloud. Now while Microsoft will publish this new game, it will not acquire Kojima Productions. Kojima Productions will remain an independent studio.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Xbox Cloud Gaming has rolled out for Windows 10 PCs

After a prolonged Android exclusivity, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream games in-browser on Windows 10 PCs. The service went into beta in April, but now it's available to all subscribers of Ultimate—so long as you're in the right region. The United States, UK and a handful of European countries are among the 22 countries supported, though the service hasn't rolled out in Australia just yet.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Users Reporting Reduced Latency Following Server Upgrade

Xbox Cloud Gaming's upgrade to Series X server blades began earlier this week, and now many users across social media are reporting improved responsiveness in their games, particularly for the browser-based version of xCloud. On social media, fans have been demonstrating and explaining how the upgrade has helped improve their...
Video Gamesvg247.com

VG247’s Definitely Not a Podcast Video Chat #2 – Cloud gaming, game movies, Kojima’s Xbox game, and more

As per last week, we are back once again to have a little chat about the week that was in video games. We still don’t have this setup as a “proper” podcast, but a podcast is what this essentially is. Look out for a full podcast launch in the near future, where hopefully the show will have an actual name, plus musical jingles and things to make you think we’re a professional outlet and not a bunch of people in casual clothes broadcasting out of bedrooms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy