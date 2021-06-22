Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Lackawanna State Park pool will be open this summer

By Claudia Murtha
WOLF
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalton, Lackawanna Co. (WOLF) — It took a community effort to keep the Lackawanna State Park pool open this season. The pool was in danger of closing indefinitely due to a lifeguard shortage, but life guards from other pools will be stepping in to keep the facility open. The popular...

fox56.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguard#Lackawanna Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Paris Park Pool populated with problems

Whether to build new or repair the old, that is the question Arkansas City commissioners now are grappling with regarding the Paris Park Pool. Commissioners held a special meeting at the pool Tuesday afternoon to hear a consultant’s evaluation of the facility. The report, by Lamp Rynearson Company, included a detailed overview of the pool and the areas of greatest concern.
Bend, TXKBTX.com

Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Colorado Bend State Park

Bend, Texas (KBTX) - If you were to open up a map and go to the center of the Lone Star State, you’d find Colorado Bend State Park. “We’re about 45 minutes west of Lampasas, it’s about two to two and a half hours drive from Austin,” said Park Superintendent Aaron Davidson.
Fredericksburg, VAfredericksburgva.gov

Fredericksburg’s newest park expected to open late summer

After more than a decade of planning, land acquisition and design work, the City of Fredericksburg’s newest park is nearing completion. A phased opening is expected to begin late this summer. Riverfront Park, located along Sophia Street in Historic Downtown, will be a significant, nearly 4-acre, public space. When complete,...
WOLF

Landmark Willow tree down in Luzerne County

Plains Township, Luzerne County — Storms in Luzerne County took down a landmark tree for a neighborhood in Plains Township. Neighbors walked over in shock to take pictures of the destroyed Willow tree next to the Hilldale Baseball Field. Community members say the Willow is a generational landmark where many...
Times-Herald

Franchot Park pool closed Thursday

OLEAN — The Franchot Park wading pool will be closed on Thursday due to continuing lifeguard shortage. Wednesday — Noon to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday — Noon to 2:30 p.m., 3 to 5:30 p.m. Updates on hours will be provided to media outlets, pushed to the city...
Decatur, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Carrie Matthews pool to open for summer, but timing uncertain

Jul. 4—A public swimming pool in a low-income area of Northwest Decatur that has remained closed this summer will reopen soon, city officials said, although details on when that will happen remain sketchy. A shortage of lifeguards prevented the pool from opening earlier, although Point Mallard Water Park in Southeast...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston’s public outdoor pools open for summer season

Public pools in Charlestown and the North End operated by the Boston Centers for Youth & Families opened for the summer on Saturday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. The Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and Mirabella Pool in the North End , will be open from 11 a.m....
Travelvisitshenandoah.org

Chill Out this Summer at Shenandoah River State Park

Less than two hours west of Washington, DC and tucked between Shenandoah National Park and Massanutten Mountain is Shenandoah River State Park, a sprawling recreational getaway of more than 1,600 acres. It’s the perfect place to chill out this summer with 5.2 miles of the south fork of the Shenandoah River readily at hand.
Bay Net

Calvert Parks & Recreation Announces Modified Summer Pool Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - In order to provide the safest possible experience for visitors to county pools, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that it will adjust pool hours due to seasonal staffing shortages. In addition, pools will open to full capacity during operating hours and pool use will be available without advance reservations.
Andover, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Renovated Nature Center Opens at Pymatuning State Park

ANDOVER, Ohio- The newly renovated nature center at Pymatuning State Park, remodeled inside and out, officially opened Wednesday. Updates include new exhibits, hands-on stations, and native wildlife displays. On hand for the ribbon cutting was Daniel Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He was joined by staff...
chesapeakefamily.com

Open Days at Mayo Beach Park – Summer Fun

Mayo Beach Park open days (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays), from Memorial Day until Labor Day, are free and open to the general public. Visitors on open days can pack a lunch, bring their canoe, kayak, windsurfer or paddle board and enjoy a beautiful afternoon. A shallow beach area is available for water play and wading. Lifeguards are not on site.
greybullstandard.com

Basin pool is open

The Basin pool opened on Monday to the delight of many. The opening was planned for June. This week the pool is available for open swimming Monday-Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and then again from 6 to 8 p.m. Lap and adult swim is 7 – 8 a.m. Swimming lessons will start on July 5, 8:30 – noon and then again, 5-8:30 p.m.
Pulaski County, VApcpatriot.com

Randolph Park Pool to Open Monday

Randolph Park pool will open on Monday, July 5th at 12:00 noon to Pulaski County residents only. Randolph Park pool will be open Monday-Friday from 12:00 – 6:00 P.M. Please understand due to staff constraints we are unable to open the pool on Saturdays and Sundays this season. We respectfully ask for public understanding and extreme patience with our 2021 policies. Returning back to normalcy from a global pandemic is proving to be extremely challenging all across our country. There will be a daily maximum capacity of 250 patrons allowed. A valid driver’s license showing Pulaski County residency will be required for entrance. Citizens may also gain entrance to the pool if they own property in Pulaski County. A utility bill, tax bill or other similar document will be accepted as proof of ownership. If providing a utility or tax bill as proof of property ownership, the name on the bill must match the name on the driver’s license.

Comments / 0

Community Policy