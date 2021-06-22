Lackawanna State Park pool will be open this summer

Randolph Park pool will open on Monday, July 5th at 12:00 noon to Pulaski County residents only. Randolph Park pool will be open Monday-Friday from 12:00 – 6:00 P.M. Please understand due to staff constraints we are unable to open the pool on Saturdays and Sundays this season. We respectfully ask for public understanding and extreme patience with our 2021 policies. Returning back to normalcy from a global pandemic is proving to be extremely challenging all across our country. There will be a daily maximum capacity of 250 patrons allowed. A valid driver’s license showing Pulaski County residency will be required for entrance. Citizens may also gain entrance to the pool if they own property in Pulaski County. A utility bill, tax bill or other similar document will be accepted as proof of ownership. If providing a utility or tax bill as proof of property ownership, the name on the bill must match the name on the driver’s license.