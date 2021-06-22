Corn Tortilla Chips Homemade

Every so often I will post a recipe on my Facebook page and people will go wild. Awhile back, someone asked if I had a recipe for homemade coney sauce for coney dogs. I told them, yes! When I wrote back with my response, several people commented that they would like for me to share that recipe with my column readers and thought it would be a big hit, so here it is! I have always loved coney dogs, or chili dogs some people may call them, so this recipe is a personal favorite of mine! When developing this recipe, I wanted something that could be easily made, doubled or tripled in size if necessary and stored well when it came to leftovers. The first version of this recipe actually had a can of refried beans added. I wanted something to thicken up the sauce and did not want to use your typical flour and water or cornstarch addition, so I added a can of refried beans. The texture was great, but the flavor just was not really what I was looking for. I do now, however, recommend using a can of refried beans to thicken up your chili recipes! Skip the traditional thickening methods and try the beans!