"Anne did not write this diary so you could worship her." Le Pacte has debuted the first official trailer for Where Is Anne Frank, the latest animated film from acclaimed Israeli director Ari Folman, of the films Waltz with Bashir and The Congress previously. This was a last minute addition to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival currently underway, premiering in the "Out of Competition" section. The film takes us back to the diaries of Holocaust survivor Anne Frank, but re-imagines her in modern day Europe. "In a year from today, Kitty, Anne Frank's imaginary friend, the one that Anne devoted her entire diary to, magically comes to life at the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam. She believes that if she's alive, Anne must be alive as well. She sets out on a relentless quest to find Anne." Featuring the voices of Emily Carey as Anne Frank, Ruby Stokes as Kitty, plus Sebastian Croft and Skye Bennett. This does look like it is going to be something special.