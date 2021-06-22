Cancel
Politics

Writer says opposition should sit out Nicaragua elections

By Editorials
TribTown.com
 17 days ago

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez said Monday there is “zero possibility” of holding free elections in Nicaragua Nov. 7 and that opposition forces who participate would only be “legitimizing” President Daniel Ortega’s re-election. In an interview with The Associated Press from the United States...

Daniel Ortega
