Bibb County, AL

Bibb County man charged with sexually abusing girl at parents’ store; more victims uncovered, police say

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
 17 days ago
A 20-year-old man sexually abused a girl in the parking lot of his parents’ store in Bibb County as the young victim’s mother shopped, police said Monday. Meanwhile, the investigation into Kenneth Shane Duncan uncovered multiple alleged victims of Duncan’s who were raped, sodomized and sexually abused stretching across three Alabama counties, according to the Brent Police Department.

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

