As the world looks with hope to the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, there lies another ongoing health crisis that, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), kills more Americans than anything else: heart disease. In the last year, heart disease claimed more than 690,000 lives in the U.S., which is staggeringly more than the reported 345,000 lives lost to COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.