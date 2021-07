EUGENE, Ore. – At this rate, a third U.S. championship at 200 meters is well within reach for Jenna Prandini. Prandini, the former three-time NCAA champion for Oregon who won U.S. titles in the 200 in 2015 and 2018, ran a personal best for the second time in two days Friday to win her semifinal heat in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Prandini ran 21.99 on Friday, a day after running 22.14 in the first round.