Column: A hill farmer ponders her stimulus check
Dear Mr. President and members of Congress: I feel it necessary to account for how I intend to spend your stimulus check of March 17, 2021, in the amount of $1,400. A reckoning was not required, requested or suggested, but as there is no such thing as free money, I thought it might be useful for you to know something about one individual’s needs and priorities, and the strength of her choices, whether the stimulus stimulated anything on the side of sustainable prosperity or was just frittered away on lipstick and pizza.www.vnews.com