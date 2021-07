I was glad to see The Day's June 9 editorial − "A new strawman, but same old tactic" − on critical race theory. This approach is not an attempt to make white students feel bad about their race. Nor is it, as Florida's statewide ban on critical race theory alleges, a bid to "distort historical events." Rather, it takes an overdue look at history, government policies and their implementation to examine their impacts on the present day. And any sentient being knows that the color of one’s skin in the United States has traditionally been either an advantage or an obstacle.