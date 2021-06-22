Cancel
Stamkos, Lightning strike early, often; Islanders fall 8-0 in Game 5

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould Steven Stamkos break free in Game 5 of Lightning – Islanders? The answer is yes, and it did not take him long to do so. Just 45 seconds into Game 5, Stamkos took advantage of a fortunate bounce to give the Lightning a quick 1-0 lead over the Islanders. While the Isles have been resilient during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs (they’re now 5-6 after giving up the first goal), this was the start the Bolts — and Stamkos — needed.

