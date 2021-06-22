Cancel
NBA

Celtics, Mavericks Among Most Desirable NBA Coaching Vacancies

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
 17 days ago
There are seven head coaching vacancies in the NBA, with some much more desirable than others. So we’ve decided to rank the best-available jobs at this point. Note, another job could come open (cough, cough Milwaukee Bucks?) but that potential obviously isn’t included in our ranking. Anyway, away we go…

nesn.com
