Vivendi sells 10% stake in Universal Music Group to Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.