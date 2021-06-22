Cancel
Vivendi sells 10% stake in Universal Music Group to Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

By Doja Cat ft. SZA
themusicnetwork.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a landmark deal, Universal Music Group’s (UMG) majority owner Vivendi has reached an agreement with US-based acquisitions company (SPAC) Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH). The agreement will see PTSH acquire 10% of outstanding ordinary shares in UMG for approximately USD $4 billion, with the transaction valuing UMG somewhere between...

Person
Lucian Grainge
Tencent Music#Universal Music Group#Umg#Psth#Ptsh#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese#The Amsterdam Euronext
