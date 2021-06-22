Cancel
Baby born with phenomenal mop of blond hair the spitting image of Boris Johnson

By Katy-Rose Meaney
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

A baby born with floppy blond hair has been called the spitting image of Boris Johnson - much to the shock of his dark haired parents.

Little David is just three months old - but has a full head of striking blonde hair.

The resemblance to the Prime Minister was spotted immediately by nurses when David was born on March 1.

Now his parents are stopped in the street by strangers who comment on his looks.

New mum, Tatiana Doronina, said: "David is like celebrity. Everyone is literally getting crazy about his look.

"People make the comparison to Boris the minute they see him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5f4s_0abUAdIZ00
His mum said he is like a celebrity (Image: Caters News Agency)

David was born weighing 9lbs 10oz but Tatiana's first thought was about his hair.

The 35-year-old said: "I thought he was so big but then I saw his hair and said 'what?', 'how can his hair be so light?'

"It was only after he was washed I realised just how much hair he had.

"I was so shocked, but every nurse who met him said the same, they couldn't believe he was so hairy.

"He is a mini Boris, he looks just like him."

After the comments in the hospital, dad Ruslan, 43, suggested they called their first son after the Prime Minister, but Tatiana refused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgFSc_0abUAdIZ00
The parents are stopped in the street because of his looks (Image: Caters News Agency)

She said: "We didn't need to call him Boris for people to say he looks just like him, the resemblance is so obvious, it's scary."

The couple named their son after St David.

Tatiana said: "When he arrived overdue, on March 1, we read about the meaning of the day and really liked the name and also how it sounds in Russian too."

The couple from Surrey met in the UK and had a whirlwind romance, with Ruslan proposing three months after they met and they were married just six months after their first date.

David's parents both have dark hair and they were very shocked when their son was born with very blond hair.

Tatiana, a former model and tv presenter added: "I think some people must think he is not my baby, I'm not looking after him, he is mine.

"Every time leave the house I have strangers come over to me to comment on his hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vT8cF_0abUAdIZ00
Her husband said he couldn't believe it (Image: Caters News Agency)

"David is so charming, he is such a happy baby and has such a calm personality so people love to look at him."

Husband Ruslan, who works in construction added: "We could not believe it.

"We both have asked family to find out where the blond gene may have come from. We are both dark haired with an olive complexion but David has such fair skin and blue eyes.

"Nobody on either side of our family has blond hair but my mother was born with blonde hair so maybe he gets it from my side of the family."

Tatiana added: "I did have a dream that my baby would be blond but I thought that was crazy because we are so dark haired.

"My husband joked it was a good job he was conceived in lockdown, because he doesn't look like us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjlHS_0abUAdIZ00
Boris Johnson (Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Despite the hair length, Tatiana has no plans to cut it yet.

She said: "I am curious to see just how big it grows but it is already hard to manage. When I wash his hair I try to style it but once it is dry it just sticks up everywhere.

"For now I have kept his hair completely natural but I think it will need styling and I will blow dry it.

"I think he will need an extensive hair care regime.

"It is difficult to manage and I think it has a mind of his own - just like Boris' hair.

"Maybe David will be a future PM, you never know."

