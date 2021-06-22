Cancel
Stocks

Stocks bounce from 4-week lows, dollar pulls back

By Thomson Reuters
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Global shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, with Asian markets bouncing from four-weeks lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about any near-term rise in U.S. interest rates. The early momentum in the region was supported by a rally on Wall Street, with the...

Jerome Powell
