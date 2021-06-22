Cancel
Does The Queen Expect People To Bow When They Meet Her?

By Kristin Conard
Cover picture for the article

With the pageantry and history of Britain's royal family, palaces and castles and what not, one might imagine upon meeting Queen Elizabeth, it's obviously the required royal protocol to bow or curtsy. However, according to the Royal Household website, "The Queen meets thousands of people each year in the UK and overseas. Before meeting Her Majesty, many people ask how they should behave. The simple answer is that there are no obligatory codes of behaviour — just courtesy."

