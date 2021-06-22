Count your blessings

Q: Is it true that at one time people spoke the same language, and does God speak to us in our own language? — O.L. A: Before the great flood of Noah’s time people communicated in one language. After the flood event, another crisis emerged when the people again revolted against God. Defiant of God’s laws and provisions, they wanted to reach into the heavens by building a tower designed to rise above everything else in the world. It was really the “religion” of the people, exalting man instead of God. Judgment fell upon the human race and God confused the languages. The name of the place was called Babel, which means ‘to confuse.’ The Bible records that the Lord scattered them over all the earth, and because of man’s rebellion against Him, we experience difficult communications among the nations even today. This is a judgment from God.