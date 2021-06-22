Count your blessings
I recently found myself scrolling through my feed on social media and came upon a list of complaints a tour operator received from actual clients. Some of my favorites were: “The beach was too sandy. We had to clean everything when we returned to our room.” And, “We went on holiday to Spain and had a problem with the taxi drivers as they were all Spanish.” Lastly, “It took us nine hours to fly home from Jamaica to England. It took the Americans only three hours to get home. This seemed unfair.”www.frontiersman.com