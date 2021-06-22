The Magellan Pro Explorer Hub Tent and Pro Sleeping Bag Would Make a Great Gift for Anyone
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Magellan have teamed up to offer this awesome combo Pro Explorer Hub Tent and Pro Sleeping Bag. With Academy Sports + Outdoors sponsoring the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, providing plenty for us to gift dad, and being the great supplier of outdoor goods they are, we thought we'd share another great example of the cool stuff they offer. The Magellan Pro Explorer Hub Tent and Pro Sleeping Bag not only have a great price point that will make everyone happy, but they will last for years.www.wideopenspaces.com