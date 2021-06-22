Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - Post-Hell in a Cell! (06.21.21)

By Kevin Christopher Sullivan
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Attention: If you are reading this as Raw is live, you may need to refresh this page once or twice to get the latest updates. Most, if not all, updates will be timestamped - in Central time - and the most recent update will be at the top.) Hello, and...

www.wrestlingnewsworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Piper Niven
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Raw#Wrestling News World#Heyimkevinsully#Rose Brooke#Hiac#The Rhea Ripley#Charlotte Flair#Bank#Mitb#Forearm#State Farm#The Viking Raiders#Cell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Gone’ On Raw For Bad Reason

Bobby Lashley is the biggest star on Raw at this point in time. It’s very odd that we didn’t see him on the recent showing of WWE Raw. Why could this be? Could something deeper be going on within the company that has Lashley possibly on the way out of the company? With WWE firing stars left and right, we really hope that Lashley didn’t just make the list…AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kofi Kingston Says Bobby Lashley ‘Took It Too Far’ On Last Night’s RAW

It was announced during last night’s episode of RAW that Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship will be taking place at Money in the Bank. Following RAW, WWE.com posted a backstage interview with Kofi where he commented on Lashley’s actions against Xavier Woods in the main event. He said,
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Raw ‘Removing’ Former World Champion?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best of the best the company has to offer. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. He was also unable to defeat Bobby Lashley at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and can no longer challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre might have been sabotaged at WWE Hell In A Cell as well.
WWEBleacher Report

Kofi Beats Bobby Lashley Again, Drew McIntyre Gets Mahal, More WWE Raw Fallout

On the road to July 18's Money in the Bank and live crowds returning, Monday's edition of Monday Night Raw focused on building forward. Several matches ended with inconclusive finishes that may be building larger rivalries. The New Day won in dominant fashion, though, in spite of the overall night's...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. The New Day

The Big Takeaway -- The second-to-last Raw in the ThunderDome was an uneventful one. Miz said his Money in the Bank expertise meant that the next Mr. Money in the Bank would be his best friend John Morrison. Morrison called himself “America’s moist wanted” and said he was the best equipped to win the ladder match. Miz introduced his next guest, Drew McIntyre, who he recently cashed in on to win the WWE title.
WWEBleacher Report

Kofi Kingston Proving He Is Not a One and Done WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's fairy-tale run as WWE champion suffered a nightmare ending in October 2019 when he was squashed by Brock Lesnar on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox. Since then, questions have persisted if Kingston was a one-and-done champion, a competitor who had his shot and was now destined to compete at or near the midcard for the remainder of his career.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Champion Going To New Company?

Bobby Lashley, the current WWE Champion had a career in MMA ans he is not unknown to the world of that sport. He has been away from combat sports but it is noted he is not ruling out a return to it. Bobby Lashley considering a return to MMA?. Fightful...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Written Off TV?

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was action packed, and the next challenger for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship was revealed during the show. On the same show Bobby Lashley faced Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match in the main event, and Lashley picked up the win. After the match Lashley continued the beatdown on Xavier Woods continued as Kofi Kingston looked on from outside the cell.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Lineups For WWE’s Upcoming Live Events (House Shows) Revealed

As many of you know by now, WWE will be returning to the road with TV tapings and live events later this month. The lineups for the July 24th though August 8th shows have been finalized and you can check those out below:. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena (July...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (7/5): WWE RAW Review, Vince McMahon – Doudrop & Eva Marie

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer), and Chuck Carroll (@ChuckCarrollWLC) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Backstage news on Vince McMahon’s impression of Doudrop and Eva Marie. Thanks to HelloFresh for being tonight’s sponsor! Go to HelloFresh.com/inc14 and use code inc14 for...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE RAW Match And Segment Revealed For Monday

WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network. MVP and Kofi Kingston will come face-to-face on RAW as a follow-up to this past Monday’s Hell In a Cell main event on RAW, which saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeat Xavier Woods in a non-title match.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Why WWE Did Xavier Woods Injury Angle Inside Hell In A Cell

Xavier Woods reportedly requested time off this past week. The June 21 post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW featured Woods losing a non-title main event to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which was held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. WWE did a post-match angle where MVP and Lashley destroyed Woods inside the Cell, while Kofi Kingston watched from the outside.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Randy Orton And Riddle Challenging For WWE Raw Tag Titles On 7/25 Live Event

Riddle and Randy go for gold on the road. WWE is heading back on the road and all non-televised events for the foreseeable future are being booked as cross-branded Supershows. Several venues across the United States are beginning to announce the lineups for these events. For many of these cards, Roman Reigns will be defending his championship in a Handicap Match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE writer takes a shot at The New Day

About two weeks ago, WWE staged a Hell in A Cell Match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods on Raw as the Main Event. The champion won a nice victory and at the end of the match, he closed the cage with the help of MVP and heavily attacked his opponent while Kofi Kingston was forced to watch from the outside.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

6 Superstars Who Must Change Brands During WWE Draft

The 2020 WWE Draft took place in October 2020 so multiple superstars are in desperate need of a brand change. With reports growing over an upcoming draft at some point this year, stale WWE booking has created the need to do more meaningful roster moves. Although many will be subjected to a change, I came up with six that need the change more than others.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star makes fun of Bobby Lashley

A new episode of Monday Night Raw will be staged tonight and through its official channels, WWE has officially changed a scheduled match. It was announced a few days ago that one of the red show's main matches would be the untitled match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and New Day member wrestler Xavier Woods.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Threatens to Block FOX Sports Account, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE World champion Bobby Lashley has threatened to block the official WWE on FOX Twitter account unless they delete a tweet from yesterday asking, “Is @TrueKofi correct about The All Mighty @WWE Champion? #WWERaw,” along with, “Has Bobby Lashley become soft?”. Lashley responded, “Don’t be idiots. Delete this. @WWEonFOX”...

Comments / 2

Community Policy