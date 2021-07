Volunteers for the nonprofit Irvine Ranch Conservancy were honored recently at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards, presented annually by OneOC. IRC’s volunteers were recognized in the GROW category, which honors organizations that strive to protect the environment, wildlife and animals. IRC volunteers care for the native grassland, water groves of rare Tecate cypress trees, and help protect cactus wrens, among other conservation activities. “There’s something especially fulfilling about helping keep the land in good condition,” says IRC volunteer Judy Bright. “Plus, it’s a great community of happy people.” To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit letsgooutside.org/volunteer.