The U.S. Fire Administration has issued a notice about the death of a veteran firefighter in New Jersey after he went into cardiac arrest during a training evolution. Firefighter Dennis Shennard of Kingston Volunteer Fire Company #1 went into cardiac arrest during live burn training at the Middlesex County Fire Academy. Firefighter Shennard received immediate treatment at the scene by fellow firefighters and the Kendall Park First Aid Squad. Firefighter Shennard was then transported to Raritan Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.