Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, OR

Albany council to take another crack at utility fee Wednesday

By JENNIFER MOODY For Mid-Valley Media
Democrat-Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Albany City Council will take up the question again Wednesday about whether to impose a city services fee to close a gap between city revenue and expenses. The ordinance, which had a first reading June 9, would apply to all developed properties within the Albany city limits, including developed properties that are on a well but are subject to city of Albany sewer or stormwater charges. It would take effect July 1 and would increase utility bills for single-family residential properties by $9 a month.

democratherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, OR
Government
Linn County, OR
Government
County
Linn County, OR
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Albany#Balanced Budget#City Limits#Property Taxes#The Albany City Council#The Public Safety Levy#Carnegie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52 people

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) — At least 52 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a juice factory in Bangladesh, officials said Friday. The fire started Thursday afternoon on the ground floor of a six-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, east of the capital Dhaka, Debashis Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defense said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy