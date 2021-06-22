Cancel
Two girls saved after being pulled out to deeper water by Lake Michigan current

By Denise Lockwood
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 17 days ago
RACINE – The strong currents of Lake Michigan caused a third swimming emergency after two girls were pulled into deeper water at 5:02 p.m. Monday, June 21.

One girl received cuts and scratches. Rescue personnel transported a second girl to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life because she needed medical attention. The officers responded after they saw the girls being pulled into deeper water near the North Pier, according to a press release by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

This incident marks the third incident resulting in swimmers being pulled into deeper water by the current in the past three days. On Monday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office identified two drowning victims from separate incidents in Lake Michigan Saturday as Eisha N. Figuereo Colon, 10, of Racine, and Yaadwinder Singh, 17 of Franklin.

The latest incident prompted a warning to beach-goers from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling about the strong currents.

“I encourage the public to enjoy the beaches of Racine County during this wonderful summer weather; however, people need to be smart, and be safe,” Schmaling said. “It appears that recently Lake Michigan has had some extraordinarily strong currents that are pulling swimmers into life-threatening situations.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent deaths of two young lives, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the young lady who is currently receiving medical treatment at Children’s Hospital.”

Racine County Sheriff’s Department to hold press conference, public meeting about Lake Michigan

Schmaling has called a press conference to discuss multi-agency solutions in response to the events, including looking at the funding that has been allocated for safety measures for the beaches.

An informational meeting about water safety, the dangers of undertow currents, and Lake Michigan’s power will be held Saturday, June 26, at North Beach. Officials have not released the time of that meeting. But we will update the story when we have it.

