Career expert shares tips on how you can climb the ladder of success

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Goodwill Career Center of Yuma not only helps those looking for work but, helps those looking to advance in their present industry. According to Career Specialist Lea Soto-Graham, it's as simple as being a team player. Soto-Graham says that by engaging your company and making yourself more accessible, you'll advance. Soto-Graham adds that employees should make themselves available to other coworkers and even offers to be a mentor to new employees.