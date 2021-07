There’s a reason so many of us go weak at the knees for cheese. The endlessly versatile food can be humble or fancy, sweet or savoury (or funky), shaved over a steamy plate of pasta or baked into a cake. And when the cold weather hits, cheese becomes an irresistible comfort, particularly when enjoyed hot and melty with a glass of red. Eat your way across these venues doing deliciously cheesy specials for winter.