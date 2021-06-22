Fair starts Friday night with carnival rides
The Western Kentucky State Fair begins Friday, June 25, and runs until Saturday, July 3, at the fairgrounds on Richard Street.
A full schedule of events — including the midway carnival, pageants, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, homemaker exhibits, 4-H and FFA competitions featuring cattle, swine, goats, sheep and poultry, and a petting zoo — is available on the fair website.
Regular admission is $3, and members of the military with ID pay $1. Admission is free for children 2 and under.
Here are highlights of the schedule:
Friday, June 25
- 6 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $15.
Saturday, June 26
- 10 a.m.-noon — youth pageants
- 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $25
- 5:30 p.m. — Mrs. WKSF pageant
- 7 p.m. — demolition derby
- 7:30 p.m. — Miss WKSF pageant
Sunday, June 27
- 2-5 p.m. — free admission with church bulletin
- 3 p.m. — midway carnival rides open
- 3 p.m. — antique tractor pulls
- 5 p.m.-close — unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
Monday, June 28
- Pennyrile Electric Day — free admission with member coupon until 5:30 p.m.
- 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
- 7 p.m. — monster trucks main show
- 7 p.m. — Ms. Plus pageant
Tuesday, June 29
- 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
- 6 and 7:30 p.m. — Little Roy and Lizzie Lewis Show
- 7 p.m. — go-kart races
Wednesday, June 30
- 5 p.m. — carnival midway rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $10 for military, $20 everyone else
- 7 p.m. — trivia night
- 7 p.m. — lawn tractor pulls
Thursday, July 1
- Christian County Farm Bureau Day — free admission for members with coupon until 6 p.m.
- 4 p.m. — Christian County Farm Bureau meeting
- 5 p.m. — carnival midway rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
- 7 p.m. — farm stock tractor and diesel truck pulls
Friday, July 2
- 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
- 7 p.m. — Mid-South truck and tractor pulls
- 7 p.m. — corn hole tournament
Saturday, July 3
- 4 p.m — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $25
- 4 -5 p.m. — free carnival rides
- 7 p.m. — UCW wrestling
- 7 p.m. — Mid-South truck and tractor pulls