Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Fair starts Friday night with carnival rides

By Jennifer P. Brown
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px69e_0abU74bp00

The Western Kentucky State Fair begins Friday, June 25, and runs until Saturday, July 3, at the fairgrounds on Richard Street.

A full schedule of events — including the midway carnival, pageants, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, homemaker exhibits, 4-H and FFA competitions featuring cattle, swine, goats, sheep and poultry, and a petting zoo — is available on the fair website.

Regular admission is $3, and members of the military with ID pay $1. Admission is free for children 2 and under.

Here are highlights of the schedule:

Friday, June 25

  • 6 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $15.

Saturday, June 26

  • 10 a.m.-noon — youth pageants
  • 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $25
  • 5:30 p.m. — Mrs. WKSF pageant
  • 7 p.m. — demolition derby
  • 7:30 p.m. — Miss WKSF pageant

Sunday, June 27

  • 2-5 p.m. — free admission with church bulletin
  • 3 p.m. — midway carnival rides open
  • 3 p.m. — antique tractor pulls
  • 5 p.m.-close — unlimited-ride arm bands, $20

Monday, June 28

  • Pennyrile Electric Day — free admission with member coupon until 5:30 p.m.
  • 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
  • 7 p.m. — monster trucks main show
  • 7 p.m. — Ms. Plus pageant

Tuesday, June 29

  • 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
  • 6 and 7:30 p.m. — Little Roy and Lizzie Lewis Show
  • 7 p.m. — go-kart races

Wednesday, June 30

  • 5 p.m. — carnival midway rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $10 for military, $20 everyone else
  • 7 p.m. — trivia night
  • 7 p.m. — lawn tractor pulls

Thursday, July 1

  • Christian County Farm Bureau Day — free admission for members with coupon until 6 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. — Christian County Farm Bureau meeting
  • 5 p.m. — carnival midway rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
  • 7 p.m. — farm stock tractor and diesel truck pulls

Friday, July 2

  • 5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20
  • 7 p.m. — Mid-South truck and tractor pulls
  • 7 p.m. — corn hole tournament

Saturday, July 3

  • 4 p.m — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $25
  • 4 -5 p.m. — free carnival rides
  • 7 p.m. — UCW wrestling
  • 7 p.m. — Mid-South truck and tractor pulls
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Demolition Derby#Goats#Cattle#Ucw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Christmas in July craft fair runs Friday, Saturday

More than 60 vendors from Kentucky and Tennessee will be selling items at the inaugural Christmas in July craft and vendor fair on Friday and Saturday at Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex. The vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, wood products, wreaths, floral goods, hand-crafted clothing and blankets, pottery,...
Todd County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Todd County Boys playing Saturday at HBC

The Todd County Boys, a bluegrass and gospel musical group, will play from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. Concessions will be available from Chef Jamie, a food truck serving tacos, nachos, burgers and hotdogs. The brewery is on Fifth Street between Main and Virginia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy