Fair starts Friday night with carnival rides

The Western Kentucky State Fair begins Friday, June 25, and runs until Saturday, July 3, at the fairgrounds on Richard Street.

A full schedule of events — including the midway carnival, pageants, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, homemaker exhibits, 4-H and FFA competitions featuring cattle, swine, goats, sheep and poultry, and a petting zoo — is available on the fair website.

Regular admission is $3, and members of the military with ID pay $1. Admission is free for children 2 and under.

Here are highlights of the schedule:

Friday, June 25

6 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $15.

Saturday, June 26

10 a.m.-noon — youth pageants

5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $25

5:30 p.m. — Mrs. WKSF pageant

7 p.m. — demolition derby

7:30 p.m. — Miss WKSF pageant

Sunday, June 27

2-5 p.m. — free admission with church bulletin

3 p.m. — midway carnival rides open

3 p.m. — antique tractor pulls

5 p.m.-close — unlimited-ride arm bands, $20

Monday, June 28

Pennyrile Electric Day — free admission with member coupon until 5:30 p.m.

5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20

7 p.m. — monster trucks main show

7 p.m. — Ms. Plus pageant

Tuesday, June 29

5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20

6 and 7:30 p.m. — Little Roy and Lizzie Lewis Show

7 p.m. — go-kart races

Wednesday, June 30

5 p.m. — carnival midway rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $10 for military, $20 everyone else

7 p.m. — trivia night

7 p.m. — lawn tractor pulls

Thursday, July 1

Christian County Farm Bureau Day — free admission for members with coupon until 6 p.m.

4 p.m. — Christian County Farm Bureau meeting

5 p.m. — carnival midway rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20

7 p.m. — farm stock tractor and diesel truck pulls

Friday, July 2

5 p.m. — midway carnival rides open; unlimited-ride arm bands, $20

7 p.m. — Mid-South truck and tractor pulls

7 p.m. — corn hole tournament

Saturday, July 3