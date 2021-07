Now Grant has further extended his spell at United, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal that keeps him at Old Trafford until the completion of 2021/22. “I was always very, very hopeful that I could extend my stay for another year and thankfully the club have allowed me to do that,” says Lee.“I'm really looking forward to the challenge of supporting the team, keeping myself going, as well as motivating others around me for another year.