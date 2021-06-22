Cancel
New York City, NY

The Left Had Been Rising in NYC—Is Eric Adams About To Knock It Down?

By Ross Barkan
TheDailyBeast
 17 days ago
New York has not seen a Democratic primary for mayor this volatile and wide open in decades and, if the polls hold, the city’s next mayor could well be a former cop and Republican who’s poised to push back against the rising left and who’s dabbled in racial demagoguery in the race’s closing days.

LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. Law License Suspended Weeks After NY Suspension

Rudy Giuliani’s Washington, D.C. law license was suspended Wednesday in light of his New York license suspension, according to a D.C. Court of Appeals filing. The license was suspended due to a D.C. Bar law suspending attorneys who face disciplinary action in another state. The order is in effect through the remainder of his New York suspension, the filing states, with annual status reports to be given throughout the process. Giuliani’s New York law license was temporarily suspended over his consistent lying about the 2020 election result. The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s grievance committee said Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the election which “immediately threatens the public interest.” The suspension is pending a full disciplinary hearing, which remains to be scheduled.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Extremely Privileged Blogger Leandra Medine: I Grew Up Thinking I Was Poor

Leandra Medine, founder of the now-defunct lifestyle juggernaut Man Repeller, claimed in a podcast interview with designer Recho Omondi that she always thought she was poor. The 32-year old, who grew up on New York’s tory Upper East Side, attended a private day school in Manhattan, and started her own business while in college, was shocked to learn during last summer’s racial justice reckoning that she came from an affluent background. “I remember objectively growing up in a privileged environment and feeling like I was always on the brink of being homeless,” Medine said. “I thought I was poor growing up, that I didn’t have anything.” Medine claimed her experience was warped by always being around people more wealthy than her, and was complicated by living with wealthy Middle Eastern-born parents.

