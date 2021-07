The family of TIKTOK star Swavy has vowed to get justice for the death of the TIKTOK star as he has been shot and killed at the age of 19 and it has been stated to be a senseless act of violence which is just so unfair as he was just a kid who was making TIKTOK videos, The real name of the guy is Matima Miller and he was shot on Monday in Wilmington in Delaware, he was then taken to the hospital as he was injured which was the statement that was released by Wilmington Police Department, and it seems like that the family of Swavy has shared a message of their own through the account of the social media star’s Instagram account as they have posted a family photo in which they are all full of life.