Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, July 1, 2021, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting in Legacy Apartments off of Fort Clarke Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies could see a victim lying on the balcony of an apartment. They forced entry into the residence and discovered a deceased female with an obvious gunshot wound. They also discovered an unconscious male with a gunshot wound to the head. Investigation revealed that Michael Wayne Gordon (59) had made phone calls to his family, stating that he had killed his girlfriend and was going to kill himself. Gordon was transported to the hospital where he remains at this time.