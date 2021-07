At the urging of NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, prime minister Scott Morrison has diverted 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Western Sydney LGAs where the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant is highest. Some 150,000 doses will be the Pfizer vaccine, recommended for people aged under 60, and 150,000 doses will be the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is recommended for people aged 60 and older. Despite the increase in doses, people aged under 40 still won’t qualify for the Pfizer vaccine, although they can opt to have the AstraZeneca once they have consulted a GP. AstraZeneca has been associated with extremely rare instances (approximately 6 cases per one million doses) of blood clots in younger people.