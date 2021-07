The Copa America quarterfinals begin on Friday, and the day closes out with a big one as Brazil face Chile in Rio. Brazil are undefeated with a 3-1-0 record, winning Group B and looking like the clear-cut favorites to win it all. Chile went 1-2-1 in Group A to finish in fourth but are averaging under a goal per game ahead of this massive test. The winner will face either Paraguay or Peru in the semifinals, while the loser is eliminated.