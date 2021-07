Skeletal remains discovered in a car in Ireland have been identified as those of a man who went missing in 2004.Barry Coughlan’s body was found in a red Toyota off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven, Co Cork, in May.After several DNA tests, Garda confirmed the body was that of the 23-year-old fisherman.Coughlan was last seen leaving the Moonduster pub in Crosshaven in the early hours of 1 May, 2004.His family said his disappearance was out of character and he had been due to return to work in Castletownbere in WEst Cork the day after he disappeared.Volunteer divers from Cork City...